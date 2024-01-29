Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 10,017 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.00 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

