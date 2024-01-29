Simplex Trading LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

