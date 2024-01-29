Simplex Trading LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 984.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 294,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 267,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

BATS:VIXY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

