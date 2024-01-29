SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.9 %

SKM opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

