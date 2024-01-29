Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Skillz by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 68.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skillz

In other news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $87,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,623 shares in the company, valued at $510,158.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 139.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

