Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 6,289 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $192.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

