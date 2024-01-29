Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 1,280 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 307,749 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,589,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $5,136,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 41.9% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 90,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $51.42 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

