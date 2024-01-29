Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 263 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.