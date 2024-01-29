Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 74 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $278,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4,108.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $243.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.90 and a 200 day moving average of $229.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

