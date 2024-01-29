Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

