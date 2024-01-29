Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $374.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

