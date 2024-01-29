Smithfield Trust Co Buys 670 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $451,611,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,725,000 after acquiring an additional 952,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,044,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

