Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $196.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.