Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

