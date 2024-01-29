Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $252.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

