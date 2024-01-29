Smithfield Trust Co Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,780.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,635.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,567.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.