Smithfield Trust Co Has $149,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Kroger by 26.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 409,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

