Smithfield Trust Co Has $175,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $123.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $132.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

