Smithfield Trust Co Has $189,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

