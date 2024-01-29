Smithfield Trust Co Has $27,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 367.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

