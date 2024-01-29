Smithfield Trust Co Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 42.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,579,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $252.20 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

