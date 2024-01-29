Smithfield Trust Co Has $38,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $201.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.