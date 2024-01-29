Smithfield Trust Co Has $64,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.53 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

