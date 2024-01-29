Smithfield Trust Co Has $81,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

