Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $108.60 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

