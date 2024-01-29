Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.09 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

