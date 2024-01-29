Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

EFX stock opened at $246.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

