Smithfield Trust Co Invests $27,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

