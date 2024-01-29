Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $787.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $778.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

