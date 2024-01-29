Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWS opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

