Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.85 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

