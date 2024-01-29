Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $288.63 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.29 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.