Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $44.62 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

