Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

