Smithfield Trust Co Sells 108 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

SJM opened at $131.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.