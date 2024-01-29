Smithfield Trust Co Sells 157 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Itron were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Itron by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 206,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.