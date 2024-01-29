Smithfield Trust Co Sells 198 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

