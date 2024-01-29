Smithfield Trust Co Sells 302 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $883.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $565.22 and a fifty-two week high of $883.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.