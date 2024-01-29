Smithfield Trust Co Sells 487 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $153.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $155.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

