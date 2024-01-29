Smithfield Trust Co Sells 91 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $230.44 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average of $231.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.