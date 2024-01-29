Smithfield Trust Co Takes $192,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

