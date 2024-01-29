Smithfield Trust Co Takes $34,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

