Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $326.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.25 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.14 and a 200-day moving average of $297.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

