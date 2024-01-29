Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $202.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.