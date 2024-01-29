Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

