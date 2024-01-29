Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

