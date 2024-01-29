Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.