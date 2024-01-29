SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JNK opened at $95.01 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

