SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,534,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

XHE opened at $84.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

