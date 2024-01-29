SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of SPX Technologies worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPXC stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $104.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

